GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) Comparison side by side

GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

In table 1 we can see GigCapital2 Inc and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GigCapital2 Inc and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats GigCapital2 Inc.