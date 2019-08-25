GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) Comparison side by side

GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
In table 1 we can see GigCapital2 Inc and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GigCapital2 Inc and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year GigCapital2 Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats GigCapital2 Inc.
