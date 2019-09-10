GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 9.99 N/A 0.30 33.97

Demonstrates GigCapital2 Inc and PICO Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GigCapital2 Inc and PICO Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GigCapital2 Inc and PICO Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.2%. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc was less bullish than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats GigCapital2 Inc.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.