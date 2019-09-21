GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Contrasting side by side

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 72 1.44 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GigCapital2 Inc and Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for GigCapital2 Inc and Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital2 Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $55 consensus target price and a -17.70% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GigCapital2 Inc and Icahn Enterprises L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors GigCapital2 Inc.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.