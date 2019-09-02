GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Contrasting side by side

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GigCapital2 Inc and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
GigCapital2 Inc and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.7%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
For the past year GigCapital2 Inc has weaker performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats GigCapital2 Inc on 2 of the 3 factors.
