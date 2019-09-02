GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Contrasting side by side

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GigCapital2 Inc and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GigCapital2 Inc and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc has weaker performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats GigCapital2 Inc on 2 of the 3 factors.