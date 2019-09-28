GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GigCapital2 Inc and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GigCapital2 Inc and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 70.25%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.