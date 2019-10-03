GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Comparison side by side

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GigCapital2 Inc and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 2 of the 2 factors.