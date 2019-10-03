GigCapital2 Inc (GIX) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Comparison side by side

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
GigCapital2 Inc and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year GigCapital2 Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 2 of the 2 factors.
