GigCapital, Inc. (GIG) Touches $10.41 High on Sep, 19; VALENER ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (VNRCF) SI Decreased By 69.85%

The stock of GigCapital, Inc. (NYSE:GIG) reached all time high today, Sep, 19 and still has $11.03 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.41 share price. This indicates more upside for the $121.14 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $11.03 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.27M more. It closed at $10.41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

VALENER INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VNRCF) had a decrease of 69.85% in short interest. VNRCF’s SI was 8,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 69.85% from 27,200 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 14 days are for VALENER INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VNRCF)’s short sellers to cover VNRCF’s short positions. It closed at $19.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company has market cap of $121.14 million.

Valener Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $765.84 million. The firm operates through Energy Distribution; Natural Gas Transportation; Energy Production; and Energy Services, Storage and Other divisions. It has a 21.92 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a natural gas transportation and distribution system of approximately 1,300 km serving residential and commercial clients in Vermont.