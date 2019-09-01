GigCapital Inc. (GIG) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Veeco Instruments Inc. 12 1.07 N/A -8.74 0.00

Demonstrates GigCapital Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GigCapital Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GigCapital Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s potential upside is 29.59% and its consensus price target is $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GigCapital Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 98.2%. Insiders held 17.76% of GigCapital Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Veeco Instruments Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital Inc. 0.26% 0.34% 1.72% 3.75% 0% 2.72% Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73%

For the past year GigCapital Inc. has weaker performance than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Veeco Instruments Inc. beats GigCapital Inc.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.