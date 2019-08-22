GigCapital Inc. (GIG) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 17 0.00 N/A 1.13 16.15

In table 1 we can see GigCapital Inc. and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of GigCapital Inc. and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.00% 7% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GigCapital Inc. and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 8%. Insiders held roughly 17.76% of GigCapital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.85% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital Inc. 0.26% 0.34% 1.72% 3.75% 0% 2.72% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.51% 15.85% 6.12% 11.66% 15.12% 8.08%

For the past year GigCapital Inc. was less bullish than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. beats GigCapital Inc.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.