GigCapital Inc. (GIG) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Comparison side by side

Both GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 AXT Inc. 4 1.76 N/A 0.34 15.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GigCapital Inc. and AXT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AXT Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 6.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GigCapital Inc. and AXT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AXT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AXT Inc.’s potential upside is 42.86% and its consensus price target is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of GigCapital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57% of AXT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.76% are GigCapital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, AXT Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital Inc. -0.33% 0.29% 1.79% 4.07% 0% 1.29% AXT Inc. -5.69% 9.73% 25% -7.5% -20.3% 21.84%

For the past year GigCapital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AXT Inc.

Summary

AXT Inc. beats GigCapital Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.