GigaMedia Limited (GIGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

We are comparing GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia Limited 3 4.44 N/A -0.26 0.00 Activision Blizzard Inc. 46 5.01 N/A 1.92 24.17

Table 1 highlights GigaMedia Limited and Activision Blizzard Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia Limited 0.00% -4.9% -4.6% Activision Blizzard Inc. 0.00% 16% 10%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that GigaMedia Limited is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GigaMedia Limited is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Activision Blizzard Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. GigaMedia Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Activision Blizzard Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GigaMedia Limited and Activision Blizzard Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Activision Blizzard Inc. 0 6 7 2.54

Competitively Activision Blizzard Inc. has an average target price of $55.36, with potential upside of 14.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of GigaMedia Limited shares and 90.5% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares. Insiders owned 37.03% of GigaMedia Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigaMedia Limited 2.1% -6.54% -15.33% -12.9% -15.33% -19% Activision Blizzard Inc. -1.15% 1.16% 3.84% -15.87% -35.45% -0.62%

For the past year GigaMedia Limited was more bearish than Activision Blizzard Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Activision Blizzard Inc. beats GigaMedia Limited.

GigaMedia Limited provides online and mobile games, and cloud computing services in Taiwan and internationally. Its portfolio of online games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese title game; non-cash gambling or casino casual games, sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games through FunTown-branded platform; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items; and role playing games. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Greater China. GigaMedia Limited has strategic alliances with XL Games, Access China, JoyCity Corporation, and East Gate Media Contents & Technology Fund. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content. It also publishes subscription-based massive multiplayer online role-playing games; and strategy and role-playing games. In addition, the company maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games. Further, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, game specialty stores, and consumers through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Activision Blizzard, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.