GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Is At $2.41 Formed Wedge; Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ashmore Group PLC has GBX 540 highest and GBX 400 lowest target. GBX 494.50’s average target is 4.37% above currents GBX 473.8 stock price. Ashmore Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) earned “Hold” rating by Shore Capital on Tuesday, April 16. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 460 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. UBS maintained the shares of ASHM in report on Friday, June 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ASHM in report on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. See Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 465.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Unchanged

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 540.00 Initiates Starts

14/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 430.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 425.00 New Target: GBX 465.00 Maintain

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 3.38 billion GBP. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It has a 23.46 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

The stock decreased 1.62% or GBX 7.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 473.8. About 713,568 shares traded. Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.