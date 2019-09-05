GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Is At $2.39 Formed Wedge; Capital International Has Decreased Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Position

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) formed wedge down with $2.22 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.39 share price. GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) has $26.42 million valuation. The stock increased 8.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 28,399 shares traded or 157.26% up from the average. GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) has declined 15.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GIGM News: 29/03/2018 – GIGA MEDIA LTD GIGM.O -QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO GIGAMEDIA $0.10; 02/05/2018 – GigaMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 25/05/2018 – Notice of The Nineteenth Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 GigaMedia 4Q EPS 10c

Capital International Inc decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 13.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 7,900 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Capital International Inc holds 50,842 shares with $4.28M value, down from 58,742 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $135.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 4.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.63’s average target is 7.27% above currents $86.35 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 22. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 18. Piper Jaffray maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $92 target. Wells Fargo maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Market Perform” rating. Guggenheim maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Saturday, March 16 report.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.