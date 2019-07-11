GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GigaMedia Limited has 5.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 48.10% institutional ownership for its competitors. 37.03% of GigaMedia Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.32% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GigaMedia Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia Limited 0.00% -4.90% -4.60% Industry Average 30.93% 21.44% 11.10%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting GigaMedia Limited and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 208.89M 675.29M 29.37

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for GigaMedia Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.40 4.57 2.71

As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 43.35%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GigaMedia Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigaMedia Limited 2.1% -6.54% -15.33% -12.9% -15.33% -19% Industry Average 6.23% 16.61% 31.74% 51.85% 67.45% 40.14%

For the past year GigaMedia Limited has -19.00% weaker performance while GigaMedia Limited’s rivals have 40.14% stronger performance.

Liquidity

GigaMedia Limited has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, GigaMedia Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 3.00 and has 2.95 Quick Ratio. GigaMedia Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GigaMedia Limited’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

GigaMedia Limited has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, GigaMedia Limited’s peers have beta of 1.00 which is 0.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GigaMedia Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GigaMedia Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

GigaMedia Limited provides online and mobile games, and cloud computing services in Taiwan and internationally. Its portfolio of online games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese title game; non-cash gambling or casino casual games, sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games through FunTown-branded platform; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items; and role playing games. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Greater China. GigaMedia Limited has strategic alliances with XL Games, Access China, JoyCity Corporation, and East Gate Media Contents & Technology Fund. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.