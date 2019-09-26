Gideon Capital Advisors Upped Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $1.02 Million; As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Wright Investors Service Has Cut Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 296.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 46,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 61,798 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 5.23 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG)

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 36,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 55,253 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, down from 91,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intel Accelerates Data-Centric Technology with Memory and Storage Innovation – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Texas man arrested after shooting gun in Intel parking lot in Chandler – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, RTN, ABBV – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc accumulated 0.48% or 27,851 shares. 67,509 are held by Eastern Retail Bank. Edmp owns 39,898 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability invested in 116,125 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 79,535 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Td Asset Mngmt owns 3.28M shares. Bailard Inc holds 70,312 shares. Patten Group Inc has invested 1.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ipswich Inv Mgmt Communications owns 149,526 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Acr Alpine Research Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Management owns 78,017 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Martin And Tn has 25,332 shares. Conning Inc holds 1.55% or 977,563 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap invested in 392,432 shares or 0% of the stock.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,832 shares to 14,482 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Let’s Get The Cost Discussion Right – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 7,500 shares were bought by BEST RHYS J, worth $122,303 on Thursday, August 15. 9,000 shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B, worth $173,524.