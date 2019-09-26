Gideon Capital Advisors Upped Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $649,250 as Valuation Rose; Modera Wealth Management Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) Decreased by $932,696

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 114.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 12,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 24,339 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 11,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 5.93M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.31. About 1.19M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17,976 shares to 6,749 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,330 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.27 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,991 shares to 905,719 shares, valued at $46.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

