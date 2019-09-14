Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Raised Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $354,865

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 10,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 53,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 43,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 700,158 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 23,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 18,631 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 42,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 418 shares to 545 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc owns 10,520 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 19,007 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg owns 4.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.56M shares. White Pine holds 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 54,864 shares. 24,792 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Sol Cap Mngmt has 33,119 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.42 million were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 42,646 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability holds 6.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 310,000 shares. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated has invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hound Ltd Liability invested in 7.38% or 1.13M shares. First Wilshire Securities reported 0.23% stake. Partner Invest Management Limited Partnership invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Limited Liability Co accumulated 669 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 17,621 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 212,926 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dean Cap Mgmt invested in 16,804 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs invested in 0.06% or 1.34M shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 1.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 286,223 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 33,479 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Virtu Ltd Liability reported 5,705 shares. Round Table Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.1% or 902,200 shares in its portfolio. 8,795 are held by Bokf Na. Rothschild Il has 16,225 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12,794 shares to 768,356 shares, valued at $126.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,613 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

