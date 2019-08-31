Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Ventas (VTR) Stake by $1.87 Million; As Ptc (PTC) Share Price Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Raised Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 29,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 6,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 978,272 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 667,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55 million, up from 600,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 68,995 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 3,200 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has 0.08% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Nantahala Cap stated it has 550,299 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 657,986 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.24% or 12,000 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma stated it has 38,103 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Macquarie Ltd holds 0.03% or 171,283 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.2% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 158,983 shares. Select Equity Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 152 shares. Quantitative Inv Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 10,781 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Inc by 3,910 shares to 79,270 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Foods Group C by 104,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,250 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $346.43M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 11,140 shares to 19,539 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,626 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).