Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $813,960 as Share Price Declined; Altrinsic Global Advisors Holding in Biogen (BIIB) Has Lifted by $3.41 Million as Stock Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 75.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 2,737 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 11,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 14,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 108,085 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55M, up from 93,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 451,047 shares to 14.81 million shares, valued at $63.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,194 shares to 79,942 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 21,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

