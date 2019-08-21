Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed By $539,396 Its Popular (BPOP) Holding; Cypress Funds Has Trimmed Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 71.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 10,373 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 4,192 shares with $219,000 value, down from 14,565 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $4.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 164,458 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%

Cypress Funds Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 20.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 335,000 shares with $18.00 million value, down from 420,000 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $6.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 370,868 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief

Among 6 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. XPO Logistics has $7800 highest and $65 lowest target. $70.67’s average target is 2.33% above currents $69.06 stock price. XPO Logistics had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $7000 target in Monday, August 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, August 5. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of XPO in report on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, August 5. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Company accumulated 768,814 shares. Lagoda Inv Ltd Partnership holds 6.78% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 99,149 shares. Aqr Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,745 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Llc has 788,000 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advsr Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,485 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 1,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). World Asset Mngmt holds 7,323 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 306,018 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP has 34,000 shares. 23,870 were reported by Nomura Asset Management. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $155.44M for 7.97 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.