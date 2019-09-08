Gideon Capital Advisors Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Has Lowered by $1.43 Million; Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Washington Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 4.31M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – MYLAN, AMNEAL SUN PHARMA LOSE CHALLENGE TO EPILEPSY DRUG; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY GLATIRAM; 14/05/2018 – Mylan and West Virginia University Join Forces to Inspire West Virginia Youth Through STEM-CARE; 10/04/2018 – Mylan To Acquire Global Marketing Rights To MS Treatment From Israel’s Mapi Pharma — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 65.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 18,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 9,503 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 27,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 2.30 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – United is investigating the incident; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO BOOST DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE JULY 20; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Up 2.2 Points Compared to March 2017; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS MILTON, SIMMONS WONT STAND FOR RELECTION TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 2.2 POINTS COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 02/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO to Skip Bonus, Chairman Is Stepping Aside; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 14/03/2018 – United Airlines: Owner of dog that died in overhead bin told flight attendant pet was in the bag

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $986.65M for 5.52 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

