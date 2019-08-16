Gideon Capital Advisors Stake in Cdw (CDW) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Ecofin LTD Has Raised Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Position by $1.73 Million; Share Value Declined

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 357,557 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 63.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 3,690 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 9,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 130,523 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 249,151 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 318 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,758 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 5,687 shares. Moreover, United Fin Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 12,896 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Ent Financial Serv owns 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1,225 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 429 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management reported 89,948 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 504,516 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.09% or 4,435 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 6,193 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 563,610 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares to 36,415 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,418 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 47,002 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr, New York-based fund reported 3,690 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 42 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 3.99 million shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.06% or 10,990 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 6,847 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 455,444 shares. 52,400 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc reported 7,750 shares. Element Mgmt Lc holds 16,902 shares. Piedmont reported 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 1.11M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 27,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 529,600 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,575 shares to 2,818 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).