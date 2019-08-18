Gideon Capital Advisors Stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tdam Usa Has Cut Position by $2.53 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 6,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 11,623 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, down from 18,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 352,089 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 18,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 141,284 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, down from 159,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Trust holds 112,280 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 23,562 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Community Trust Invest Com reported 2.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old National Bancorporation In has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 50,959 shares. Korea Corporation holds 1.25% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc stated it has 97,944 shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation accumulated 13.00 million shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.65% or 31,936 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 12.19 million shares. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson Counsel reported 0.69% stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,338 shares. 2.17 million are held by Lord Abbett And.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,367 shares to 23,755 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson – Experiencing Buyer’s Remorse – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,194 shares to 79,942 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “CIBC Asset Management announces certain CIBC ETF cash distributions for July 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should You Buy Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) Stock on Weakness? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: This High Dividend Banking Stock Is Undervalued – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: 2 Low-Stress Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MGI,SCM,CM,CM.TO,LAZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.15 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.