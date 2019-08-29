Gideon Capital Advisors Raised Brunswick (BC) Stake; Shorts at CHOOM HLDGS COMMON SHARES (CHOOF) Raised By 1676.19%

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 109.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 7,779 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 14,897 shares with $750,000 value, up from 7,118 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $3.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 252,115 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65

CHOOM HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) had an increase of 1676.19% in short interest. CHOOF’s SI was 37,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1676.19% from 2,100 shares previously. With 592,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CHOOM HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)’s short sellers to cover CHOOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2914. About 21,780 shares traded. Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Choom Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Medi-Can Health Solutions Ltd, engages in cultivating and selling cannabis for medical purposes and related products under the Choom brand name. The company has market cap of $53.50 million. The firm was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc. in November 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 7,706 shares to 10,225 valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 10,373 shares and now owns 4,192 shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick Corporation has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is 42.95% above currents $45.7 stock price. Brunswick Corporation had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5700 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.