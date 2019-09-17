Gideon Capital Advisors Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Increased by $426,537; Keycorp (KEY) Stake Lifted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 142.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 5,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 8,755 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, up from 3,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 1.68M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 130,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 81,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.39 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Connable Office Inc has 115,800 shares. Voya Management Lc owns 571,399 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 382,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Paragon Capital Limited stated it has 18,212 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Company Inc reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.34% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.13% or 2.70 million shares in its portfolio. 106,430 were accumulated by Ledyard National Bank & Trust. Alps Advisors accumulated 22,423 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc reported 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 45,204 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 330,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ Cosentyx meets key endpoint in late-stage nr-axSpA study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rnc Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Matrix Asset Advsrs stated it has 98,646 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc reported 2.50M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.52% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Barr E S & has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tekla Cap Ltd Company holds 3.47% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 1.01M shares. Cordasco Net invested 1.97% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Duff Phelps Company reported 0.03% stake. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 34,000 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V has 0.92% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pennsylvania Company owns 464,452 shares. 2,500 are held by Harvey Cap Mngmt. Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 0.02% or 12,898 shares.