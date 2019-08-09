Gideon Capital Advisors Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Has Boosted by $2.96 Million; Ulysses Management Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $3.54 Million

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.77. About 3.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 651.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 32,883 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 4,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 254,558 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 4,342 shares. Tower Bridge has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 9,804 shares. Reaves W H holds 1.9% or 551,849 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communications has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Creative Planning owns 17,743 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wesbanco Retail Bank accumulated 4,168 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,524 shares. 6,755 are owned by Tobam. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 14,236 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3,036 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 8,390 shares to 17,016 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 9,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,281 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 23,007 shares in its portfolio. 4,817 were reported by Fundx Inv Limited Liability. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,609 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,741 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Communication holds 2.58% or 132,977 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 116,605 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited accumulated 105,872 shares or 1.74% of the stock. 230 are held by Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 2.33% or 581,812 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,017 shares. Primecap Management Ca has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Accredited invested in 0.25% or 12,064 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.6% or 25,108 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc reported 101,573 shares. The Kentucky-based Field And Main Retail Bank has invested 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).