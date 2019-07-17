Gideon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) by $872,204 as Stock Rose; Cs Mckee LP Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Upped by $869,400

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 3.53 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 59.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,932 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 7,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $9.3 during the last trading session, reaching $246.27. About 1.08 million shares traded or 156.09% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt reported 1.80 million shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 4,649 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Guardian Advsrs Lp has invested 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 19,750 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,940 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Co reported 1,555 shares. 883,117 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,222 shares. Cincinnati Finance Corp has invested 1.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 77 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Valmark Advisers holds 1,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Lc owns 12,551 shares. 2,093 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Llc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of stock or 13,499 shares. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was made by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. 8,153 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 40,474 shares to 71,284 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 28,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).