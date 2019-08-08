Gideon Capital Advisors Lowered By $1.13 Million Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position; Monroe Capital (MRCC) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 24 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 21 trimmed and sold stakes in Monroe Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.42 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Monroe Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 19,467 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 10,027 shares with $589,000 value, down from 29,494 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $11.20B valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 1.18 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 64,271 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation for 52,438 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc owns 120,736 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 0.15% invested in the company for 147,570 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.11% in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 113,132 shares.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $224.69 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 18.82 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 5.56M shares. Aviva Public Limited Com accumulated 80,643 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 65,617 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.23% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 45,001 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 16.78 million shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 115,477 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Communications Of Vermont stated it has 520 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 17,988 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.04% or 1.30 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.15% or 711,338 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 50,397 shares. 872 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity. 10,000 shares were sold by GLASS DENNIS R, worth $604,857.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 24,680 shares to 37,440 valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 11,140 shares and now owns 19,539 shares. Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) was raised too.