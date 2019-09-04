Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV) as Valuation Rose; Novagold Res (NG) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Lifted Its Stake by $4.82 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 397.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 40,392 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 752,070 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 4.44M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 1.01 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,415 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 9,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,281 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

