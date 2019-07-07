Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Position in Udr (UDR) as Market Valuation Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Trimmed by $766,800 Its Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 13,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 27,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 724,933 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 18,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% or 36,873 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Llc stated it has 11,304 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Conning reported 4,481 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 313,916 were reported by Korea Inv. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.26% or 528,450 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Co invested in 2,970 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% or 97,706 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 397,623 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 127,746 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,568 shares to 2,737 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,158 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 4,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peddock Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 3,419 were reported by Oakworth Cap Inc. Guyasuta Inv Advisors holds 6,543 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Inc invested 1.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Central National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 5,749 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa owns 497,993 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 262,607 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset owns 41,880 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oakbrook Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 75,582 shares. 47,073 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc invested 1.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ameriprise Inc reported 0.08% stake.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 70,155 shares to 196,992 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was made by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares.

