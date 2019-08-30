Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position; First Commonwealth Financial Cut United Technologies (UTX) Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 39.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,585 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The First Commonwealth Financial Corp holds 3,953 shares with $510,000 value, down from 6,538 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 406,286 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 99.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 7,221 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 14,465 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 7,244 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $28.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 244,612 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111’s average target is 7.66% above currents $103.1 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loop bullish on NXP Semi valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXP Semi gains bull on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP and VW share the wide possibilities of Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) fine ranging capabilities – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 10,489 shares to 6,476 valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) stake by 19,467 shares and now owns 10,027 shares. Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) was reduced too.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 11,154 shares to 18,720 valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 20,093 shares and now owns 113,861 shares. Ishares Tr (DVY) was raised too.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 19.08% above currents $130.73 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.97% or 114,046 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vantage Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 68,662 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.2% or 296,183 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership invested in 1.21% or 125,000 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability Company invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.1% or 13,835 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 7,833 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 16,701 shares. Synovus owns 105,624 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.07 million shares. 11,901 were reported by Field & Main Bankshares. Provident reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated holds 0.78% or 96,324 shares. 15,000 are held by Csu Producer.