Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position; The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Had 5 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -2.67% below currents $117.42 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $91 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. See The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $129.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Upgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $109.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $106.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $112.0000 Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $91 New Target: $115 Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $107 New Target: $111 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 154.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 19,756 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 32,513 shares with $859,000 value, up from 12,757 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 589,378 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G veteran tapped as marketing chief of beverage retailer – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1.42 million shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co owns 201,481 shares. Hills Bancorporation & invested in 1.76% or 62,997 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Company owns 24,051 shares. Kempen Capital Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 14,781 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,251 shares. 921,742 are held by Millennium Lc. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 4,207 shares. Moreover, Veritas Inv Management Llp has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,800 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 16,375 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson holds 3,337 shares. City Tru Fl holds 39,334 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,364 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 21.96 million were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Llp.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $293.82 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 82.11 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

The stock increased 1.41% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $117.42. About 4.39M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 3,585 shares to 5,578 valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 48,780 shares and now owns 32,445 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was reduced too.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Horizon Therapeutics Has ‘Headroom For Value Creation,’ BMO Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HZNP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.