Gideon Capital Advisors Increases Position in State Str (STT); Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) Stake by $998,430

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 174.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 8,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 12,604 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 4,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 1.44M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 748.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 24,605 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.30M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “State Street Executives Recognized in the 2019 HERoes Lists – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Barrons.com published: “State Street Stock Has Crumbled, but CEO Ron Oâ€™Hanley Bought Up Shares – Barron’s” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Charles River Chooses Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power BI, and Microsoft Teams for Enterprise Investment Management Solution – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Prices Edge Lower as Fed Refuses to Join Race to the Bottom – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,462 shares to 18,631 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 33,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,253 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 127,260 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Private Ocean Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 3 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 605,401 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.02% or 532,463 shares in its portfolio. 187,930 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Bank has 86,420 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Ltd owns 4,052 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 505,154 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 307,519 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Schroder Inv holds 447,149 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.2% or 261,737 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 108,200 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 71,383 shares. Country Bank invested in 402,090 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. The insider O HANLEY RONALD P bought 7,000 shares worth $353,010.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Bears Strike After Thomas Cook Collapse – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,846 shares. New England And Management Inc holds 39,253 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 265,032 shares. Hudock Lc owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 107 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.48% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1,538 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 1,365 shares. Black Creek Incorporated has invested 2.78% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 11,767 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 580,875 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Whittier Com accumulated 0% or 145 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc owns 0.23% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 132,452 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 25,942 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Oppenheimer has 4,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,184 shares to 15,004 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,297 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.