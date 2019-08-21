Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Stake in Udr (UDR) as Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Cut by $1.46 Million Its Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 13,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 40,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 27,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 465,582 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 18,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 140,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 158,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 7.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,515 shares to 11,354 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 12,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,236 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 516,341 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 5,386 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 20,712 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hartford accumulated 30,441 shares. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 2,690 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 11,993 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited holds 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 4.82M shares. Contravisory Inv Incorporated owns 7,537 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt reported 0.22% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.14% or 93,072 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 39,319 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Westpac reported 0% stake.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

