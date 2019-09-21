Gideon Capital Advisors Holds Holding in Pfizer (PFE); As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $404,993

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 93,154 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17 million, down from 95,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 378.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 36,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 7,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,076 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Company holds 0.37% or 399,514 shares in its portfolio. Allen Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 0.12% or 24,967 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Voya Inv Mngmt invested in 3.32 million shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.78% or 21,110 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 29,776 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 1.88% or 138,844 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,070 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc accumulated 6,456 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 2.19% stake. M&T Bancshares Corp invested in 0.31% or 337,424 shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability reported 99,160 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv accumulated 18,395 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Compton Capital Inc Ri has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,063 shares to 7,646 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 21,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,859 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weybosset And Management Ltd Llc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 182,484 shares. 150,499 are held by Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Hedeker Wealth Ltd reported 82,426 shares. Hendershot reported 6,881 shares stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management reported 37,245 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co reported 34.36M shares. Overbrook Mngmt holds 71,699 shares. American Trust Inv Advsr Llc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,857 shares. Moreover, Parsec Fincl Management has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 4,414 are held by Transamerica. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas holds 3.2% or 627,361 shares in its portfolio. 45,018 are held by Torch Wealth Ltd. Barton Inv Management holds 0.06% or 8,700 shares.

