Gideon Capital Advisors Holds Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP); Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Raised Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 154.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 19,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 32,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 12,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 1.49M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 9.81M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 10,489 shares to 6,476 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,688 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 735,594 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment holds 246,626 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 1492 Cap Mngmt Lc invested 4.32% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Quantbot Technology LP holds 10,732 shares. Regent Invest Management Lc owns 90,150 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Pnc Grp Inc Inc reported 3,576 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 83,848 shares. 4.40 million were reported by D E Shaw And. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 17,970 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Trust owns 2.35M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). King Luther Management Corporation stated it has 82,010 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

