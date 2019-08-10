Gideon Capital Advisors Holding in Twitter (TWTR) Has Trimmed by $3.20 Million as Share Price Rose; Alaska Air Group Comusd0.0 (ALK) Holder Cognios Capital Has Raised Its Stake

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (ALK) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 39,832 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 31,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 738,926 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 100,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 18,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 118,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 10.35M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,260 shares to 27,778 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,575 shares to 2,818 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 40,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).