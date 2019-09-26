Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $2.29 Million as Share Price Rose; Glendon Capital Management LP Cut Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding by $3.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 40,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 9,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $546,000, down from 50,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 11.40M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 2.04 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.70 million for 8.73 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Loews has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.42% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 3.21 million are owned by Pension Serv. Moreover, Markston Ltd Liability has 1.84% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 277,488 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sei Invs Commerce owns 0.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.46 million shares. First Bankshares And Trust Of Newtown stated it has 6,750 shares. Whittier Trust reported 155,483 shares. Dynamic Capital Management owns 27,819 shares. 5,160 are held by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.38% or 4,650 shares. Verity Verity Limited Company reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12,911 shares to 18,048 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 46,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).