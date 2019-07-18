Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Flowserve (FLS) Holding; 8×8 (EGHT) Shorts Up By 57.35%

8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT) had an increase of 57.35% in short interest. EGHT’s SI was 5.30 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 57.35% from 3.37M shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 3 days are for 8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT)’s short sellers to cover EGHT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 1.24M shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has risen 3.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Flowserve Corp (FLS) stake by 38.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc analyzed 7,144 shares as Flowserve Corp (FLS)'s stock rose 7.06%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 11,182 shares with $505,000 value, down from 18,326 last quarter. Flowserve Corp now has $6.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 463,184 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire" published on July 10, 2019

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) stake by 13,775 shares to 40,785 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 22,084 shares and now owns 61,131 shares. Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Flowserve had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FLS in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $68.19 million for 24.73 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Limited has 368,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. John G Ullman Assocs invested 1.93% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Asset Management One owns 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 86,175 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, Eqis Capital Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 43,752 shares. Ameriprise holds 58,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Interest Grp accumulated 0.01% or 49,582 shares. Amer Natl Insur Com Tx, Texas-based fund reported 123,075 shares. 136,549 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 285 shares. Colonial holds 49,957 shares. 1,680 were reported by Qs Ltd Liability Corporation. Ls Investment Limited Liability reported 6,940 shares. 471,357 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 798,079 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold 8×8, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 87,711 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nokota Management Lp reported 100,000 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.22% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Pnc Finance Services invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Stephens Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.7% or 1.71 million shares. Geode Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Citadel Lc invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 101,672 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.02% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 4.38M shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership has 626,414 shares. 1.11M are held by Kornitzer Capital Ks. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 450 shares.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.