Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Position by $900,992; Valuation Rose; As Aflac (AFL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Qv Investors Has Decreased Its Position

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc analyzed 150,881 shares as the company's stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 469,979 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.50 million, down from 620,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $36.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 481,006 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 59.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc analyzed 28,156 shares as the company's stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 18,990 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 47,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 75,637 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Adelante Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.48 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 325,708 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co accumulated 46,529 shares. 312,468 were accumulated by Franklin. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 106,397 shares. Sei owns 540,967 shares. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). American Group holds 3,268 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 6,447 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt has 0.59% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Barclays Plc holds 364,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 13,334 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 334 shares.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,575 shares to 2,818 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75 million for 20.71 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.69 million for 11.33 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.