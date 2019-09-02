Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Position by $552,131 as Valuation Declined; Arlington Value Capital Increased Its Stake in Autonation (AN) as Share Value Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 6,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 11,623 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, down from 18,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 329,078 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 433,226 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.29% or 3.19M shares in its portfolio. Centurylink holds 0.46% or 31,357 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 9,193 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 586,448 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited has 29,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc reported 0.1% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Kbc Group Nv owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 4,417 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 6,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 14,910 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 6,779 are held by Pnc Financial.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,700 shares to 17,044 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 7,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

