Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Stake by $982,222 as Stock Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Lowered Its Stake by $482,760

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 5,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 7,646 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 - NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L - DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 04/04/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 16/03/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 02/04/2018 - CME chief not expecting asset sales; 21/05/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 19/03/2018 - Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 28/03/2018 - CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 11/05/2018 - LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 03/04/2018 - CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 64.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4,890 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266,000, down from 13,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, IFF, EVH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,764 shares to 11,808 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon reported 40,818 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 8,678 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sei invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coatue Lc stated it has 35,125 shares. Prudential Public Limited reported 3.74M shares. Essex Financial Svcs reported 0.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ftb Advsr holds 0.05% or 12,045 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 94,837 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public has 8.20 million shares. Credit Invests Limited Company accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Argyle Management has invested 0.91% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Bank Of Omaha reported 4,894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Cap Incorporated has invested 3.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amer Trust Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,924 shares. Colrain Cap invested 6.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17,474 shares to 22,632 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 19,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 24,194 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 124,591 shares. Putnam Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,276 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 61,200 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 15,965 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 47,818 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 38,240 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.46% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 71,930 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd accumulated 4,462 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cullinan Associate Incorporated has invested 0.73% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Vontobel Asset Mngmt reported 2.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 483,483 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.