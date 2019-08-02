Gideon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Brunswick (BC) as Stock Price Declined; Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $752,350

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54M, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 607,747 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 109.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 14,897 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 7,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 221,070 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.05% or 104,759 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 312 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 93,192 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 131,775 were reported by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co. Moreover, Essex Inv Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Aperio Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 13,446 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 7.79M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Wright Ser invested in 0.23% or 11,089 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 141,673 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 11,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Two Sigma Limited Co reported 5,251 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 56,035 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.06% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6,288 shares to 3,690 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 39,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,051 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 12,857 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation invested in 0.01% or 73,788 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 1.42 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 338,023 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.64% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tributary Management Limited invested in 0.06% or 20,100 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Capital Growth Management LP holds 500,000 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. 9,165 were reported by Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company. Co Bank & Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 157,541 shares. Zacks reported 51,776 shares. At Bankshares holds 8,992 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co holds 1.71 million shares. Metropolitan Life has 83,626 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.