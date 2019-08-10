Gideon Capital Advisors Has Raised By $513,656 Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding; Shorts at Frontier Communications (FTR) Lowered By 3.95%

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) had a decrease of 3.95% in short interest. FTR’s SI was 54.76 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.95% from 57.02 million shares previously. With 3.34M avg volume, 16 days are for Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR)’s short sellers to cover FTR’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.74% or $0.0999 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8301. About 2.83M shares traded. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has declined 73.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FTR News: 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Frontier Communications Rtgs; Off Watch; Neg Otlk; 04/04/2018 – Frontier Communications’ AJ Burton Promoted to Vice President, Federal Regulatory Affairs; 26/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WILL NOW BE SUBMITTED TO WORKFORCE FOR A RATIFICATION VOTE; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 01/05/2018 – Frontier Comm: 2018 Capital Expenditures Seen at $1.0 Billion to $1.15 Billion; 07/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS – INTENDS TO OFFER, IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION, $1.6 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 08/03/2018 – Frontier Communications Prices $1.6 Billion Second Lien Secured Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20050 – Frontier Communications of America, Inc. – Public Comments Due May 11, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Frontier Communications Announces Cash Tender Offers for up to $1.6 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Series of Notes; 01/05/2018 – FRONTIER 1Q REV. $2.20B, EST. $2.19B

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 154.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 19,756 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 32,513 shares with $859,000 value, up from 12,757 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.89 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.55 million. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment.

Among 5 analysts covering Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Frontier Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FTR in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Frontier Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 17 shares or 6.25% more from 16 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 16 shares. Florida-based Ruggie Cap Gru has invested 0% in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR).

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Monday, March 4 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $32 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited reported 136,542 shares. Art Ltd Liability Company invested in 42,187 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 459,147 shares. Gideon Advsr stated it has 32,513 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 253,949 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 77,314 shares. Raymond James Financial Service accumulated 134,483 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Granite Investment Prns Lc accumulated 0.09% or 57,219 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 28,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt holds 588,512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 15,666 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability holds 287,993 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 383,351 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 7,449 shares to 10,026 valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) stake by 45,151 shares and now owns 15,318 shares. Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) was reduced too.

