Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Equity Residential (EQR) by $407,512; Moab Capital Partners Holds Position in Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 64.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 5,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224,000, down from 8,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 6.10M shares traded or 327.55% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 54,549 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Same-Store Sale Up 4.8%; 10/05/2018 – RCI REITERATING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 05/03/2018 RCI to Report 1Q18 Results & Hold Conference Call Wednesday, March 7, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Rev $41.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 13,500 shares to 36,746 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,463 shares, and cut its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 11,005 shares to 34,188 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

