Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Eaton Plc (ETN) Position; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Sentiment Is 1.73

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 51.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 12,415 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 11,725 shares with $945,000 value, down from 24,140 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $31.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 1.31 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 26 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 15 reduced and sold stakes in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.62 million shares, down from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont holds 59,263 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 501,300 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 8,973 shares. Doliver Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 4,412 shares. Hbk Invs LP reported 9,087 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 381,298 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 31,797 are owned by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Aqr Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2.46M shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 14,752 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Marco Management owns 0.29% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 19,598 shares. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware reported 5,380 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 28,387 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1.34% or 61,126 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 130,914 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 7,700 shares to 17,044 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 7,221 shares and now owns 14,465 shares. Arconic Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 21.24% above currents $75.39 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $131.28 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.