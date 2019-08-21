Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holding By $391,612; 9 Analysts Bullish Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) stake by 213.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 7,531 shares as Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE)’s stock declined 19.27%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 11,057 shares with $584,000 value, up from 3,526 last quarter. Spirit Airls Inc now has $2.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 239,191 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86's average target is 13.88% above currents $95.59 stock price.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III. Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 5 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Spirit Airlines has $83 highest and $4100 lowest target. $65.67’s average target is 69.95% above currents $38.64 stock price. Spirit Airlines had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Imperial Capital.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.71 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

The stock increased 2.09% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 795,793 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

