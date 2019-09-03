Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position in Kellogg Co (K) as Shares Declined; Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Vicor (VICR) by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 101,105 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 162.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 9,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 15,672 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 5,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 1.14 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management Incorporated owns 3,678 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cardinal Capital Management holds 54,625 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 1.05 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 0.15% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 11,272 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 73,452 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding accumulated 50,251 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 43,376 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 15,430 shares. Aqr Ltd invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 67,770 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Allstate Corp invested in 5,779 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 4,484 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2,520 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,158 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04 million for 48.73 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 67,261 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Trellus Mgmt Co Limited Co holds 7.68% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 129,945 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 114,143 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 33,632 shares. 49,297 were reported by Impact Limited Liability. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 103,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 3,810 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 214,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 128,064 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 16,991 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Columbia Pacific Advisors accumulated 10,224 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Apis Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.49% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 10,145 shares to 96,625 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 29,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

