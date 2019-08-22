Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position by $534,720; Share Price Rose; Callahan Advisors Raised Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holding by $408,630

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 32,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 25,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 475,420 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 132.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 11,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 19,539 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 446,275 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 8,320 shares to 7,503 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 29,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,888 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Hosts Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Washington D.C. Office Building for $61.75 Million – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Appointment of Shawn Neuman as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of Nova Scotia Is Admitted To The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Income Investors: Want to Get a 3% Yield With No Money Down? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “One Big Reason to Avoid Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Bank of Nova Scotia 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 24, 2019.