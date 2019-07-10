Gideon Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding by $1.01 Million as Market Value Rose; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Holding in Inphi (IPHI) Lowered by $426,775

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 161.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 33,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 20,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 480,608 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 9,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 238,656 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 56.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Nov. 1 – globenewswire.com” on October 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q1 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q4 and FY 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Com owns 1.06 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 185,405 shares. Fil stated it has 316,082 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 3,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gagnon Securities Ltd holds 0.15% or 16,012 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 203,538 shares. 333,716 were accumulated by Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 0.2% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 1.06M shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts holds 0.05% or 3.44 million shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Services Automobile Association owns 67,851 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,651 shares stake. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 2,136 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 21,900 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $56.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. EDMUNDS JOHN also sold $400,000 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Tuesday, February 12. 169 shares were sold by Ogawa Richard, worth $6,441. $1.48M worth of stock was sold by Tamer Ford on Tuesday, February 12.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,415 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 9,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,593 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.5% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Parametric Portfolio Lc invested in 602,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ent Services has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 38.89M are owned by Blackrock. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 0% or 151 shares. At Financial Bank stated it has 0.07% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 2.12M shares. Waratah Advsr owns 73,621 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 420,779 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Natixis has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 34,219 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bokf Na reported 67,657 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 840,126 shares.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Real Estate ETF Is Crushing Its Traditional Rivals – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “A massive â€˜merchandise logistics centerâ€™ is teed up for Westphalia. Is Amazon coming to Prince George’s? – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Duke Realty Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Anthony Nicholas C. sold $288,869 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 9,937 shares.